American Rebel Holdings To Acquire Champion Safe Company, Expects To Add Approximately $20 Million In Revenues

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB – America’s Patriotic Brand recently announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Utah-based Champion Safe Company, and its ancillary companies. Champion is a leading manufacturer of gun safes with an industry-wide reputation for security, fire protection, quality of finish and workmanship.

The transaction is valued at approximately $9.9 million and is expected to add more than $20 million in revenues to American Rebel and be accretive to net income.

Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel, commented, “We are excited to bring the Champion name into the American Rebel family.

Doug Grau, President of American Rebel Holdings, added, “Ray Crosby is a foundational figure in the safe business and Champion Safe is the culmination of his 40 years in the safe business. We are proud to continue his legacy. Our combination will allow for expanded manufacturing to fill a significant backlog of orders and will allow for the development of new dealer accounts. Champion’s sizable existing dealer base, nationwide distribution and seniority with buying groups and trade shows should have an immediate impact on American Rebel. The American Rebel team is very eager to work with Ray and his team and move the company forward.”

The acquisition is expected to close on or before August 31, 2022, and is subject to customary approvals, the obtaining of financing and other closing conditions.

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.