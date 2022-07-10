Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s sister Tosca Musk believed that the entrepreneur would go ahead with the purchase of Twitter Inc TWTR.

What Happened: Musk’s younger sister made the revelation in an interview with the Sunday Times, published Saturday.

“If he says he’s going to do it, I would believe that he’s going to do it,” Tosca told the Times, reported The New York Post.

Tosca said her family is not risk-averse. “A lot of people will say things are not going to work because they aren’t used to taking risks,” said Musk’s 47-year-old sibling.

Why It Matters: There’s no clarity on when Tosca was interviewed and whether she made the statement after Musk backed out of the Twitter deal, the Post noted.

Musk is attempting to terminate a previously-agreed $44 billion deal to purchase the Jack Dorsey-founded social media platform.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO says that Twitter made false and misleading representations to him on multiple data requests.

Twitter has hired A-list merger law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP to file a suit against Musk.

Price Action: Twitter shares fell 5.1% to $35.07 in the after-hours trading on Friday after closing 4.85% lower at $36.91 in the regular session. On the same day, Tesla shares closed 2.5% higher at $752.29 in the regular hours and gained 2.35% to $770 in the after-hours session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

