ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Elon Musk's Sister Believed He Would Go Through With Twitter Deal: 'If He Says He's Going To Do It...'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 10, 2022 10:29 PM | 1 min read
Elon Musk's Sister Believed He Would Go Through With Twitter Deal: 'If He Says He's Going To Do It...'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s sister Tosca Musk believed that the entrepreneur would go ahead with the purchase of Twitter Inc TWTR.

What Happened: Musk’s younger sister made the revelation in an interview with the Sunday Times, published Saturday. 

“If he says he’s going to do it, I would believe that he’s going to do it,” Tosca told the Times, reported The New York Post.

Tosca said her family is not risk-averse. “A lot of people will say things are not going to work because they aren’t used to taking risks,” said Musk’s 47-year-old sibling.

See Also: How To Buy Twitter (TWTR) Shares

Why It Matters: There’s no clarity on when Tosca was interviewed and whether she made the statement after Musk backed out of the Twitter deal, the Post noted.

Musk is attempting to terminate a previously-agreed $44 billion deal to purchase the Jack Dorsey-founded social media platform.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO says that Twitter made false and misleading representations to him on multiple data requests.

Twitter has hired A-list merger law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP to file a suit against Musk.

Price Action: Twitter shares fell 5.1% to $35.07 in the after-hours trading on Friday after closing 4.85% lower at $36.91 in the regular session. On the same day, Tesla shares closed 2.5% higher at $752.29 in the regular hours and gained 2.35% to $770 in the after-hours session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: NFT Artist Beeple Pokes Fun At Elon Musk Walking Away From Twitter Deal — Here's The Image

Photo: Courtesy of Spacexforanewlife via Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Elon MuskTosca MuskNewsSocial MediaGeneral