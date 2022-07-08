Could Vladimir Putin And Russia Reclaim Alaska From The US?

The U.S. purchased Alaska from Russia in 1867 and later made the territory the 49th state. A new report from a Russian lawmaker suggests Russia could “reclaim” the territory.

What Happened: A check for $7.2 million and a Treaty of Cession sealed a deal between Russia and the U.S. in 1867 for the territory of Alaska.

Vyacheslav Volodin, a Russian official and close ally of President Vladimir Putin, suggested recently that Russia could retaliate against sanctions by re-claiming Alaska, according to Business Insider.

“Let America always remember: there is a part of its territory that is Russia — Alaska,” Volodin said. “When they attempt to appropriate our assets abroad, they should be aware that we also have something to claim back.”

Alaska was bought by the U.S. and celebrates Alaska Day every year on Oct. 18, the day the territory was transferred from Russia. Alaska became the 49th state in the U.S. in 1959 with the passing of H.R. 7999 and President Dwight Eisenhower’s signature.

Why It’s Important: Eisenhower voiced support for the statehood of Alaska while president but also voiced concerns about national security during a time that was the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.

Alaska remains in close proximity to Russia with a distance between the mainlands listed at only 55 miles. Two islands in the Bering Strait, one belonging to the U.S. and the other owned by Russia, are only 2.5 miles apart. Alaska is more than 2,200 miles away from Washington, the closest U.S. state to the territory.

In a 2014 Q&A segment Putin does annually with Russian citizens, he seemed disinterested in getting Alaska back, as reported by Newsweek.

“Why do you need Alaska?” Putin asked. “By the way, Alaska was sold some time in the 19th century.”

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy didn’t seem too worried about the potential of Russia taking back the state.

“To the Russian politicians who believe they can take back Alaska: Good luck,” Dunleavy said.

Comments from Volodin come as another Russian official is speaking out against potential tribunals or courts against Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Dmitry Medvedev, who is the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said it would be absurd to try and “punish a country with the largest nuclear potential.” He also lashed out at the U.S. for not being punished for its actions in Japan during World War II.

“Was anyone held responsible for those crimes? What tribunal condemned the sea of blood spilled by the U.S. there?”

Putin recently commented about Russia’s position in Ukraine.

“Everyone should know that, by and large, we haven’t started anything yet in earnest,” Putin said. “But those who reject them should know that the further it goes, the harder it will be for them to negotiate with us.”

Photo: Peter Hermes Furian via Shutterstock