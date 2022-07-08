Kraft Heinz Products To Be Back In Tesco: Reuters

- Kraft Heinz Co KHC and Tesco PLC TSCDY have resolved the pricing issues and have decided to bring back Kraft Heinz's products to Tesco's supermarkets, Reuters reported.
- Kraft Heinz halted supplying products, including tomato ketchup and baked beans, as Tesco backed out from charging customers higher prices to cushion inflationary pressures.
- Tesco reportedly has an over 27% share of Britain's grocery market.
- As the world battles a surge in inflation, European retailers are negotiating with food companies about the price hike to curb inflation.
- Price Action: KHC shares are trading higher by 0.51% at $38.28 on the last check Friday.
