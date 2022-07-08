Tesla, WD-40 Company And 40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers Aditxt, Inc. ADTX shares surged 75.7% to $0.2812 after the company's Adimune therapeutic program completed a toxicology study indicating a favorable safety profile of ADI-100.

Seritage Growth Properties SRG shares jumped 55.4% to $9.46 after the company appointed Adam Metz as Chairman. Preliminary proxy materials also indicated the board recommended shareholders to approve a proposed plan sale.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS climbed 37.4% to $2.98. Clovis Oncology said on July 1, it had a Type A meeting with the FDA.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC shares jumped 22.3% to $140.89 after the company provided comment on the recently released Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule for Calendar Year 2023.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MYMD rose 21.6% to $3.64 after gaining 9% on Thursday.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO gained 21.8% to $12.06 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $12 price target.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS jumped 21.2% to $65.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Target Hospitality Corp. TH gained 17.7% to $7.12 after the company raised its FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. APRE rose 16.9% to $0.9350. Wedbush initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $3.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. RCRT gained 16.4% to $1.0950.

Annexon, Inc. ANNX jumped 16.6% to $4.63 after the company announced a $130 million private placement.

Uxin Limited UXIN gained 16.3% to $0.9306.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD rose 16.3% to $2.8950. Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $5 price target.

Alvotech ALVO gained 15.7% to $8.28.

Atreca, Inc. BCEL gained 13.2% to $2.5590.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. FREQ jumped 13.1% to $1.7880.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. ACER gained 11.6% to $1.58 after the company and Relief Therapeutics announced the CNIPA issued a utility model patent covering dosage form claims related to ACER-001's polymer coated formulation.

AppHarvest, Inc. APPH jumped 11.5% to $4.6750.

MRC Global Inc. MRC gained 11.3% to $10.41 as the company raised FY22 sales forecast. Benchmark initiated coverage on MRC Global with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14.

Insignia Systems, Inc. ISIG rose 11.1% to $9.00 after gaining around 6% on Thursday.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA rose 10.4% to $0.2333 after gaining around 19% on Thursday. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently announced rescheduling of special meeting to approve reverse stock split.

Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN jumped 10.3% to $1.18.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. TYME gained 10% to $0.2902. Syros Pharmaceuticals recently agreed to acquire TYME Technologies, including its pipeline assets and net cash, after accounting for wind-down and transaction expenses currently estimated to be approximately $60 million.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TTNP gained 10% to $1.2650.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE rose 4.7% to $25.01. Spirit Airlines announced intention to adjourn special meeting of stockholders.

rose 4.7% to $25.01. Spirit Airlines announced intention to adjourn special meeting of stockholders. Tesla, Inc. TSLA gained 3.5% to $759.15. Tesla achieved its highest monthly sales of China-made vehicles in June since opening its Shanghai plant in 2019, Reuters reported. Tesla sold 78,906 China-made vehicles in June, including 968 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said.

Losers Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY dipped 36.5% to $0.2546. Enjoy Technology said that the company received a written notice from NASDAQ on delisting.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares tumbled 20.2% to $26.92 after the company cut preliminary Q2 revenue outlook. Additionally, JMP Securities downgraded the stock from Market Outperform to Market Perform.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc ACRX fell 15% to $0.30 after jumping 36% on Thursday.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. EVTV dropped 12.6% to $6.10.

WD-40 Company WDFC fell 12.3% to $179.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

SRAX, Inc. SRAX declined 11% to $2.7317.

Augmedix, Inc. AUGX fell 10.6% to $1.68.

Audacy, Inc. AUD fell 10% to $0.8801 after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered its price target from $2 to $0.

Forward Pharma A/S FWP declined 9.3% to $4.1701.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. SSU dropped 8.5% to $4.98.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. OGCP fell 8% to $6.70.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA shares declined 7.6% to $12.83 following news the company's pox treatment received approval in the United Kingdom.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB shares fell 6.7% to $1.1101. American Rebel shares jumped 56% on Thursday after the company announced it has entered an agreement to acquire Champion Safe Company in a transaction valued at approximately $9.9 million.

iHeartMedia, Inc. IHRT was down, falling 5% to $7.00. Wells Fargo downgraded iHeartMedia from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $23 to $9.

Twitter, Inc. TWTR fell 3.8% to $37.32. Wedbush maintained Twitter with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $54 to $43.

GameStop Corp. GME shares fell 3.3% to $130.71. GameStop fired its CFO, Mike Recupero and is also reportedly planning company-wide layoffs. The company also announced appointment of Diana Saadeh-Jajeh as CFO, effective immediately.

