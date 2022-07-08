Tesla, WD-40 Company And 40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX shares surged 75.7% to $0.2812 after the company's Adimune therapeutic program completed a toxicology study indicating a favorable safety profile of ADI-100.
- Seritage Growth Properties SRG shares jumped 55.4% to $9.46 after the company appointed Adam Metz as Chairman. Preliminary proxy materials also indicated the board recommended shareholders to approve a proposed plan sale.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS climbed 37.4% to $2.98. Clovis Oncology said on July 1, it had a Type A meeting with the FDA.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC shares jumped 22.3% to $140.89 after the company provided comment on the recently released Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule for Calendar Year 2023.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MYMD rose 21.6% to $3.64 after gaining 9% on Thursday.
- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO gained 21.8% to $12.06 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $12 price target.
- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS jumped 21.2% to $65.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Target Hospitality Corp. TH gained 17.7% to $7.12 after the company raised its FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. APRE rose 16.9% to $0.9350. Wedbush initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $3.
- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. RCRT gained 16.4% to $1.0950.
- Annexon, Inc. ANNX jumped 16.6% to $4.63 after the company announced a $130 million private placement.
- Uxin Limited UXIN gained 16.3% to $0.9306.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD rose 16.3% to $2.8950. Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $5 price target.
- Alvotech ALVO gained 15.7% to $8.28.
- Atreca, Inc. BCEL gained 13.2% to $2.5590.
- Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. FREQ jumped 13.1% to $1.7880.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. ACER gained 11.6% to $1.58 after the company and Relief Therapeutics announced the CNIPA issued a utility model patent covering dosage form claims related to ACER-001's polymer coated formulation.
- AppHarvest, Inc. APPH jumped 11.5% to $4.6750.
- MRC Global Inc. MRC gained 11.3% to $10.41 as the company raised FY22 sales forecast. Benchmark initiated coverage on MRC Global with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. ISIG rose 11.1% to $9.00 after gaining around 6% on Thursday.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA rose 10.4% to $0.2333 after gaining around 19% on Thursday. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently announced rescheduling of special meeting to approve reverse stock split.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN jumped 10.3% to $1.18.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. TYME gained 10% to $0.2902. Syros Pharmaceuticals recently agreed to acquire TYME Technologies, including its pipeline assets and net cash, after accounting for wind-down and transaction expenses currently estimated to be approximately $60 million.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TTNP gained 10% to $1.2650.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE rose 4.7% to $25.01. Spirit Airlines announced intention to adjourn special meeting of stockholders.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA gained 3.5% to $759.15. Tesla achieved its highest monthly sales of China-made vehicles in June since opening its Shanghai plant in 2019, Reuters reported. Tesla sold 78,906 China-made vehicles in June, including 968 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said.
Losers
- Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY dipped 36.5% to $0.2546. Enjoy Technology said that the company received a written notice from NASDAQ on delisting.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares tumbled 20.2% to $26.92 after the company cut preliminary Q2 revenue outlook. Additionally, JMP Securities downgraded the stock from Market Outperform to Market Perform.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc ACRX fell 15% to $0.30 after jumping 36% on Thursday.
- Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. EVTV dropped 12.6% to $6.10.
- WD-40 Company WDFC fell 12.3% to $179.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- SRAX, Inc. SRAX declined 11% to $2.7317.
- Augmedix, Inc. AUGX fell 10.6% to $1.68.
- Audacy, Inc. AUD fell 10% to $0.8801 after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered its price target from $2 to $0.
- Forward Pharma A/S FWP declined 9.3% to $4.1701.
- SIGNA Sports United N.V. SSU dropped 8.5% to $4.98.
- Empire State Realty OP, L.P. OGCP fell 8% to $6.70.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA shares declined 7.6% to $12.83 following news the company's pox treatment received approval in the United Kingdom.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB shares fell 6.7% to $1.1101. American Rebel shares jumped 56% on Thursday after the company announced it has entered an agreement to acquire Champion Safe Company in a transaction valued at approximately $9.9 million.
- iHeartMedia, Inc. IHRT was down, falling 5% to $7.00. Wells Fargo downgraded iHeartMedia from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $23 to $9.
- Twitter, Inc. TWTR fell 3.8% to $37.32. Wedbush maintained Twitter with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $54 to $43.
- GameStop Corp. GME shares fell 3.3% to $130.71. GameStop fired its CFO, Mike Recupero and is also reportedly planning company-wide layoffs. The company also announced appointment of Diana Saadeh-Jajeh as CFO, effective immediately.
