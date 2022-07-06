Dominion Energy Advances Drone Operations For Power Facility Inspections

by

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted Dominion Energy Inc D a pivotal approval to fly Skydio drones beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) to inspect power generation facilities in seven states.

Dominion Energy may conduct scaled BVLOS operations to inspect more than 40 power facilities in Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

“A 20-minute inspection by a battery-powered drone will increase safety for our colleagues, who will no longer need to rappel down the side of a structure, as well as save time during inspection-related preparations,” stated Nate Robie, Dominion Energy’s manager of unmanned systems program.

Price Action: D shares are trading higher by 1.13% at $80.33 on the last check Wednesday.

