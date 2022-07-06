Dominion Energy Advances Drone Operations For Power Facility Inspections

- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted Dominion Energy Inc D a pivotal approval to fly Skydio drones beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) to inspect power generation facilities in seven states.
- Dominion obtained the waiver in partnership with Skydio’s regulatory team under the FAA BEYOND program.
- Dominion Energy may conduct scaled BVLOS operations to inspect more than 40 power facilities in Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.
- “A 20-minute inspection by a battery-powered drone will increase safety for our colleagues, who will no longer need to rappel down the side of a structure, as well as save time during inspection-related preparations,” stated Nate Robie, Dominion Energy’s manager of unmanned systems program.
