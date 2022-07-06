ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Weibo Looks To Raise Up To $1.2B Via Syndicated Debt Offering

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
July 6, 2022 3:01 PM | 1 min read
  • Weibo Corp WB pursued up to $1.2 billion in syndicated financings inspired by other Chinese social media platforms, Bloomberg reports.
  • Weibo looks to raise $900 million with an option to increase up to $300 million.
  • The offering proceeds will serve general corporate purposes and refinancing, including capital expenditures.
  • Citigroup and Credit Suisse Group coordinated the syndication and scheduled a bank presentation on July 11. 
  • Chinese companies from the communications sector raised a record $11.3 billion of loans offshore in 2021, prompted by Bytedance and search engine Baidu, Inc BIDU.
  • Weibo held $3.3 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $248.6 million in operating cash flow as of March 31. It held $1.5 billion in unsecured senior notes.
  • Price Action: WB shares traded lower by 3.33% at $23.21 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsFinancingOfferingsTechMedia