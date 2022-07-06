ñol

Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Its Bullish Stance On Build-A-Bear Workshop

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 6, 2022 1:40 PM | 1 min read
  • Small Cap Consumer Research LLC analyst Eric M. Beder reiterated a Buy rating with the price target of $33.00 on Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BBW.
  • The analyst thinks the company’s prospects are driven by a continued focus on events for children by their parents, a material ramp-up in inventory, and the return of normalcy in Europe.
  • Beder sees no near-term slowdowns and describes BBW business as recession-resistant.
  • Also, shifting the stores to more tourist-driven locations and away from lower-performing malls is expected to offer an upside.
  • The analyst thinks the company has much potential to capitalize on the streaming ecosystem.
  • Price Action: BBW shares are trading lower by 5.66% at $15.09 on the last check Wednesday.

