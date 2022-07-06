Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Its Bullish Stance On Build-A-Bear Workshop

by

Small Cap Consumer Research LLC analyst Eric M. Beder reiterated a Buy rating with the price target of $33.00 on Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BBW .

Beder sees no near-term slowdowns and describes BBW business as recession-resistant.

Also, shifting the stores to more tourist-driven locations and away from lower-performing malls is expected to offer an upside.

The analyst thinks the company has much potential to capitalize on the streaming ecosystem.

Price Action: BBW shares are trading lower by 5.66% at $15.09 on the last check Wednesday.

