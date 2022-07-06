Blink Charging Bags Award From Illinois Region 1 Planning Council

- Blink Charging Co BLNK has secured a cooperative purchasing agreement for EV charging equipment and network services from the Region 1 Planning Council in Northern Illinois. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The Region 1 Planning Council is a regional government agency providing cross-jurisdictional, government-to-government collaborative planning across Northern Illinois.
- Following a competitive solicitation process, Blink EV charging technology is now available to local municipalities and government agencies across six counties in Northern Illinois.
- The contract for EV charging equipment and services for up to a 10-year term will enable members of R1's council of governments to participate under any of Blink's deployment models.
- The initial plan estimates up to 700 charging stations to be installed.
- Price Action: BLNK shares are trading higher by 1.68% at $16.91 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.