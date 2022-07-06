Blink Charging Bags Award From Illinois Region 1 Planning Council

by

Blink Charging Co BLNK has secured a cooperative purchasing agreement for EV charging equipment and network services from the Region 1 Planning Council in Northern Illinois. Financial terms were not disclosed.

has secured a cooperative purchasing agreement for EV charging equipment and network services from the Region 1 Planning Council in Northern Illinois. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Region 1 Planning Council is a regional government agency providing cross-jurisdictional, government-to-government collaborative planning across Northern Illinois.

Following a competitive solicitation process, Blink EV charging technology is now available to local municipalities and government agencies across six counties in Northern Illinois.

The contract for EV charging equipment and services for up to a 10-year term will enable members of R1's council of governments to participate under any of Blink's deployment models.

The initial plan estimates up to 700 charging stations to be installed.

Price Action: BLNK shares are trading higher by 1.68% at $16.91 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.