Why Is SCWorx Jumping By Around 36%? 20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Hexo Corp HEXO rose 106.8% to $0.43 in pre-market trading. HEXO’s shareholders, on Tuesday, approved the note transaction with Tilray Brands.
- SCWorx Corp. WORX rose 35.5% to $0.8402 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock purchase agreement with institutional investor on Tuesday.
- Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY rose 21.8% to $0.3776 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 80% on Tuesday.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI rose 16.3% to $0.2292 in pre-market trading.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO rose 12.6% to $0.26 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Tuesday.
- Uxin Limited UXIN rose 9.4% to $0.6120 in pre-market trading after surging 24% on Tuesday. Uxin recently announced its entry into definitive agreements for financing transaction of $100 million in replacement of the previously announced binding term sheet.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR rose 9.1% to $0.9189 in pre-market trading. Eargo closed its first tranche investment of $100 million from Patient Square Capital.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. TUSK rose 8.6% to $2.39 in pre-market trading.
- Mynaric AG MYNA rose 7.4% to $7.13 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 7.2% stake by L3Harris.
- Electra Battery Materials Corporation ELBM shares rose 6.1% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Kornit Digital Ltd. KRNT fell 23.5% to $24.15 in pre-market trading after the company issued preliminary Q2 sales guidance below estimates. Multiple analysts also lowered their price targets on the stock.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED fell 12.7% to $0.3750 in pre-market trading. Ra Medical Systems shares jumped 39% on Tuesday after the company announced it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its DABRA 2.0 catheter.
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. RADA shares fell 11.8% to $7.97 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak sales guidance for the second quarter.
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. RMCF fell 11.4% to $6.00 in pre-market trading. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is expected to host its Q1 earnings teleconference on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. NRSN shares fell 8.4% to $2.83 in pre-market trading. NeuroSense Therapeutics recently announced results from a biomarker study to evaluate the potential of CogniC, a combination drug for Alzheimer's disease (AD).
- Mogo Inc. MOGO fell 8.4% to $0.81 in pre-market trading.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL fell 7.4% to $3.33 in pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Tuesday.
- Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD shares fell 7.2% to $0.6520 in pre-market trading after dipping over 20% on Tuesday.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM fell 7.2% to $1.02 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB fell 3.8% to $7.87 in pre-market trading after declining over 3% on Tuesday.
