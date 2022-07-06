ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Is SCWorx Jumping By Around 36%? 20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 6, 2022 7:05 AM | 3 min read
Why Is SCWorx Jumping By Around 36%? 20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Hexo Corp HEXO rose 106.8% to $0.43 in pre-market trading. HEXO’s shareholders, on Tuesday, approved the note transaction with Tilray Brands.
  • SCWorx Corp. WORX rose 35.5% to $0.8402 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock purchase agreement with institutional investor on Tuesday.
  • Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY rose 21.8% to $0.3776 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 80% on Tuesday.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI rose 16.3% to $0.2292 in pre-market trading.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO rose 12.6% to $0.26 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Tuesday.
  • Uxin Limited UXIN rose 9.4% to $0.6120 in pre-market trading after surging 24% on Tuesday. Uxin recently announced its entry into definitive agreements for financing transaction of $100 million in replacement of the previously announced binding term sheet.
  • Eargo, Inc. EAR rose 9.1% to $0.9189 in pre-market trading. Eargo closed its first tranche investment of $100 million from Patient Square Capital.
  • Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. TUSK rose 8.6% to $2.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Mynaric AG MYNA rose 7.4% to $7.13 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 7.2% stake by L3Harris.
  • Electra Battery Materials Corporation ELBM shares rose 6.1% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Kornit Digital Ltd. KRNT fell 23.5% to $24.15 in pre-market trading after the company issued preliminary Q2 sales guidance below estimates. Multiple analysts also lowered their price targets on the stock.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED fell 12.7% to $0.3750 in pre-market trading. Ra Medical Systems shares jumped 39% on Tuesday after the company announced it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its DABRA 2.0 catheter.
  • RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. RADA shares fell 11.8% to $7.97 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak sales guidance for the second quarter.
  • Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. RMCF fell 11.4% to $6.00 in pre-market trading. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is expected to host its Q1 earnings teleconference on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
  • NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. NRSN shares fell 8.4% to $2.83 in pre-market trading. NeuroSense Therapeutics recently announced results from a biomarker study to evaluate the potential of CogniC, a combination drug for Alzheimer's disease (AD).
  • Mogo Inc. MOGO fell 8.4% to $0.81 in pre-market trading.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL fell 7.4% to $3.33 in pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Tuesday.
  • Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD shares fell 7.2% to $0.6520 in pre-market trading after dipping over 20% on Tuesday.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM fell 7.2% to $1.02 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB fell 3.8% to $7.87 in pre-market trading after declining over 3% on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Pre-Market MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas