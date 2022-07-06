India’s government wants Big Tech to follow the law of the land after Twitter Inc TWTR filed a lawsuit against an order to take down content.

What Happened: India’s Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted noting that all in the country, including “Internet intermediaries/platforms,” have the right to court and judicial review.

“But equally ALL intermediary/platforms operating here, have unambiguous obligation to comply with our laws [and] rules.”

Why It Matters: Twitter filed a lawsuit in Bangalore challenging the Indian government’s order to remove content and block dozens of accounts, reported the New York Times.

While the company has complied with the request that came with a Monday deadline, it is seeking judicial relief, according to the Times.

The Indian government issued an ultimatum to Twitter and asked it to comply with the nation’s Information Technology Rules.

India said if Twitter fails to comply with content takedown requests it could lose its immunity as an intermediary.

India, led by Narendra Modi, who belongs to the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party, has proposed appellate panels that would moderate content on social media giants such as Meta Platforms Inc’s META Facebook and Instagram, Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG Google and Twitter.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Twitter shares closed 0.6% higher at $38.46 in the regular session and fell 0.8% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

