Reservation holders for Fisker Inc's FSR Ocean SUV have reportedly been asked to shell out $5,000 more to secure a limited edition of the electric vehicle, after having paid an initial $250 deposit fee.

What Happened: Earlier this week, Fisker emailed its “early reservation holders” to place a “$5,000 non-refundable pre-order deposit” to confirm an Ocean One, according to an Electrek report.

Fisker's extra ask was made only to "select groups of reservation holders," implying that the $250 deposit fee it has been collecting for years was only to be among the first to place a $5,000 non-refundable order, according to Electrek.

Only 5,000 Launch Edition Fisker Ocean Ones will be made, with production starting in November and expected deliveries by September 2023, as per the report.

Why It Matters: Fisker's pre-order email for the Ocean One drew enthusiasm, as well as brickbats on social media.

Twitter user @FIUPIKE said it would be a "long wait" for his order but "so worth it."

It’s official!! Reserved my Fisker Ocean One (Launch Edition) today. Long wait but so worth it. Bullish $FSR #EV 🚙�🚀 pic.twitter.com/wCdfqUh7WM — �ike �atrick (@FIUPIKE) July 5, 2022

Another user, Dan Burkland, called it "a joke," and said they would pass on the offer, adding that Fisker "folks give me [Nikola Corp NKLA] vibes."

I’ll take the privilege of passing on the Fisker Ocean, what a joke. I really hope we aren’t seeing history repeat itself however these folks give me $NKLA vibes… https://t.co/6Tb56cG9jh — Dan Burkland (@DBurkland) July 6, 2022

It was not immediately clear if Fisker would stick to its $37,500 tag for the Ocean SUV, especially after CEO Henrik Fisker said last month that customers should brace for price hikes from 2024.

The company, which aims to take on EV leader Tesla Inc TSLA, currently has over 50,000 orders for the Ocean. It aims to start production of the vehicle in Austria on Nov. 17. Fisker's PEAR EV will be revealed in the second half of 2023 and will enter mass production in 2024.

