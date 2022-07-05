Why Tesla Brand Loyalty Is Increasing, While Overall Luxury Loyalty Is Falling

If you've had a conversation with a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) owner, you probably know they can't stop talking about their cars. There just seems to be something about Tesla that makes it hard for owners to stop talking about the brand, especially after having a ride in one of the company's all-electric vehicles.

Now a new survey, shared by InsideEVs, shows that Tesla's brand loyalty has only increased the past few years. Even better, that comes during a time when luxury brand loyalty overall, which is Tesla's main competition, has been falling.

From March 2021 through April 2022, Tesla's brand loyalty has increased about 4%, while at the same time, the luxury segment overall has seen loyalty decline by around 4.7%. That includes brands such as Cadillac, Lincoln, and Porsche all losing over 5% of previous brand loyalty.

Important factors for Tesla's loyalty increase include its available lineup of cars and CEO Elon Musk, who is described as "an extraordinarily talented marketer." Going forward, Tesla can continue this trend if it continues to successfully navigate supply chain issues, delivering vehicles and timely repairs to customers, while other brands continue to wait for chips to be available for their vehicles.

Photo: Created with an image from Steve Jurvetson on Flickr