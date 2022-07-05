ñol

Read How Analysts Reacted To Kohl's Conclusion Of Strategic Review Process

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 5, 2022 3:03 PM | 1 min read
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey has lowered the price target on Kohl's Corp KSS to $35 (19% upside) from $55 and kept the Market Perform rating on the shares.
  • Kohl's abandoned its negotiations with Franchise Group, considering the challenges in the current retail and financing environment.
  • Also, the retail chain has cut its Q2 sales guidance on ongoing inflationary pressures that are softening consumer spending.
  • Telsey thinks the current macro environment is challenging and indicators increasingly point to a softer consumer and pressured financing environment.
  • Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul lowered the price target on Kohl's to $44 (49% upside) from $68 and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Gabriella Carbone reduced the price target to $37 (25% upside) from $68 and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: KSS shares are trading higher by 2.86% at $29.50 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

