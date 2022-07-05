Why Symbotic Shares Are Surging Today

by

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale initiated coverage of Symbotic Inc. SYM , an automation technology company, at Outperform, with a price target of $18, implying an upside of 23%.

analyst Brian Gesuale initiated coverage of , an automation technology company, at Outperform, with a price target of $18, implying an upside of 23%. Symbotic developed an AI software platform and proprietary hardware to provide an end-to-end automation solution for large warehouse and distribution centers.

Walmart Inc WMT is Symbotic’s strategic partner, customer, and investor and has committed over $11 billion to the company to automate its distribution centers through 2035, Gesuale stated.

is Symbotic’s strategic partner, customer, and investor and has committed over $11 billion to the company to automate its distribution centers through 2035, Gesuale stated. Gesuale believes that this sets the stage for a hyper-growth phase and 70+% CAGR through 2025 and an expansive TAM longer term for automation technology that approaches $400 billion.

The analyst sees SYM’s initial beachhead in general merchandising backed by Walmart expanding by vertical market, geography, and product offering.

Price Action: SYM shares are trading higher by 23.46% at $14.67 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.