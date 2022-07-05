ñol

Why Symbotic Shares Are Surging Today

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 5, 2022 2:41 PM | 1 min read
  • Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale initiated coverage of Symbotic Inc. SYM, an automation technology company, at Outperform, with a price target of $18, implying an upside of 23%.
  • Symbotic developed an AI software platform and proprietary hardware to provide an end-to-end automation solution for large warehouse and distribution centers.
  • Walmart Inc WMT is Symbotic’s strategic partner, customer, and investor and has committed over $11 billion to the company to automate its distribution centers through 2035, Gesuale stated.
  • Gesuale believes that this sets the stage for a hyper-growth phase and 70+% CAGR through 2025 and an expansive TAM longer term for automation technology that approaches $400 billion.
  • The analyst sees SYM’s initial beachhead in general merchandising backed by Walmart expanding by vertical market, geography, and product offering.
  • Price Action: SYM shares are trading higher by 23.46% at $14.67 on the last check Tuesday.

