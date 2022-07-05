ñol

Mullen Automotive Reveals Significant Debt Reduction

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 5, 2022 1:24 PM | 1 min read
  • Mullen Automotive Inc MULN has removed $17.5 million in company debt.
  • The company has also reduced its overall indebtedness from more than $30 million last year to an estimated $11 million currently.
  • The debt was associated with a secured convertible promissory note executed on July 23, 2020, with DBI Lease Buyback Servicing LLC, an affiliate of Drawbridge Investments LLC.
  • Mullen now has about $11 million left of outstanding indebtedness. 
  • "This recent elimination of debt makes us financially stronger now, allowing the Company to maintain its focus on its various EV initiatives," said David Michery, CEO and chairman.
  • Price Action: MULN shares are trading lower by 4.64% at $1.02 on the last check Tuesday.

