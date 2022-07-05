Read Why This Analyst Sees Sharp Upside In SAP

- Berenberg analyst Nay Soe Naing initiated coverage on SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) with a Buy rating and a €110 price target, implying a 29% upside.
- Soe Naing is optimistic about the software powerhouse as it evolves to benefit from the increasing demand for digital transformations and the business shift towards the cloud.
- The optimism was due to the confidence in SAP’s transformation into a successful cloud business, the conviction in accomplishing 2025 revenue and gross margin targets, and its commanding market-leader position being a competitive strength.
- Soe Naing noticed a pathway toward more than €8 billion in cash flow in 2025.
- Price Action: SAP shares traded lower by 2.82% at $88.14 on the last check Tuesday.
