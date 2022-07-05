Atlas Technical Consultants Bags $18M Contract From Caltrans

- Atlas Technical Consultants Inc ATCX has secured a three-year, $18 million Architectural and Engineering on-call Quality Assurance and Inspection Services contract from the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in various counties in Southern California.
- Atlas will support the Caltrans Division of Engineering Services, Material Engineering, and Testing Services (METS) on all capital projects in various counties.
- "This contract is another example of the technical capabilities Atlas has built in Southern California and positions us well in a region with robust infrastructure investment needs, given its growing population and upcoming global events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Olympics," commented CEO Joe Boyer.
- Price Action: ATCX shares are trading lower by 5.61% at $4.79 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksContracts