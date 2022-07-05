Atlas Technical Consultants Bags $18M Contract From Caltrans

by

has secured a three-year, $18 million Architectural and Engineering on-call Quality Assurance and Inspection Services contract from the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in various counties in Southern California. Atlas will support the Caltrans Division of Engineering Services, Material Engineering, and Testing Services (METS) on all capital projects in various counties.

"This contract is another example of the technical capabilities Atlas has built in Southern California and positions us well in a region with robust infrastructure investment needs, given its growing population and upcoming global events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Olympics," commented CEO Joe Boyer.

Price Action: ATCX shares are trading lower by 5.61% at $4.79 on the last check Tuesday.

