Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

Kulicke & Soffa Indus KLIC - P/E: 4.97 MagnaChip Semiconductor MX - P/E: 8.74 Amkor Technology AMKR - P/E: 5.48 ScanSource SCSC - P/E: 8.98 Coinbase Global COIN - P/E: 4.46

Kulicke & Soffa Indus has reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.95, which has decreased by 10.96% compared to Q1, which was 2.19. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.28%, which has decreased by 0.01% from 1.29% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, MagnaChip Semiconductor experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.31 in Q4 and is now $0.28. Amkor Technology's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.69, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.88. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.05%, which has increased by 0.09% from last quarter's yield of 0.96%.

ScanSource saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.02 in Q2 to $1.04 now. This quarter, Coinbase Global experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $3.32 in Q4 and is now $-1.98. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.33%, which has decreased by 0.1% from last quarter's yield of 0.43%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.