Here's How Much $100 Invested In Tesla Today Will Be Worth If TSLA Reaches New All-Time High

Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc TSLA is one of many stocks that have been hit hard in the first half of 2022. Here’s a look at what could be in store for Tesla and how much a $100 investment could be worth if new all-time highs are reached.

What Happened: Tesla celebrated its 12-year anniversary as a public company last week. The electric vehicle company went public on June 29, 2010 at a price of $17 per share.

Over the years, Tesla has been one of the top-performing stocks.

Year-to-date in 2022, shares of Tesla are down 43% as investors and analysts have hit the valuations of high growth names in favor of value stocks.

Worries of high inflation and international conflicts along with shutdowns at Chinese factories are among the topics hurting stocks and Tesla in 2022.

Tesla's Model 3 vehicle saw strong demand in 2021, ranking as the ninth bestselling vehicle and moving up 21 positions.

Tesla blogger Sawyer Merritt recently shared that the Tesla Model Y, which ranked 19th for unit sales in 2021, could outsell the Model 3 in 2022.

Tesla could realistically have two of the top 10 bestselling vehicles in the world in 2022, a move that could generate headlines and help with a stock price rebound.

Shareholders of Tesla are also set to vote on a potential three-for-one share split. While a share split doesn’t impact the value of a company, it can act as a catalyst to make the stock more attractive to investors.

History has shown that Tesla could increase its position in the electric vehicle space and reward patient long-term investors.

Benzinga recently shared that a $1,000 investment in Tesla shares at the IPO price of $17 would now be worth $197,411.68.

Related Link: Happy Birthday Elon Musk: 51 Facts And Figures About Tesla And SpaceX CEO On His 51st Birthday

Investing $100: Based on a price of $681.79 at the time of writing, a $100 investment could purchase 0.1467 shares of Tesla.

Tesla hit an all-time high of $1,243.49 on Nov. 4, 2021.

If Tesla shares return to their all-time high, the $100 investment would be worth $182.42. This represents a return of 82.4% on the original investment.

With more quarterly earnings, an annual shareholder meeting and more expected from Tesla, the company could be one of the top names to watch in the second half of 2022.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.