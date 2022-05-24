Volcon To Distribute Electric Motorcycles Focused On Young Riders

by

Volcon Inc VLCN has signed an exclusive agreement to distribute Torrot Electric Europa SA 's line of electric off-road motorcycle products. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

Torrot manufactures electric motorcycles focused exclusively on young riders aged 3 to 11. The lineup consists of six options for young riders, including motocross, trial, and supermotard versions.

The agreement is expected to provide Volcon with an opportunity to improve revenue and profitability.

Price Action: VLCN shares are trading lower by 3.76% at $1.19 on the last check Tuesday.

