Volcon To Distribute Electric Motorcycles Focused On Young Riders

- Volcon Inc VLCN has signed an exclusive agreement to distribute Torrot Electric Europa SA's line of electric off-road motorcycle products. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- Volcon will distribute Torrot's products throughout Latin America, South America, and the Caribbean Region.
- Torrot manufactures electric motorcycles focused exclusively on young riders aged 3 to 11. The lineup consists of six options for young riders, including motocross, trial, and supermotard versions.
- The agreement is expected to provide Volcon with an opportunity to improve revenue and profitability.
- Price Action: VLCN shares are trading lower by 3.76% at $1.19 on the last check Tuesday.
