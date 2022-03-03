Volcon Ramps Up Dealership Expansion
- Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) said it has officially signed sixty dealerships as of March 3, 2022.
- The company began collecting dealer applications in North America in 2021 to showcase and sell its electric off-road vehicles.
- The company's dealers include Power Lodge with four locations in Florida and Minnesota, Mom's with nine locations across the Northeast, and World of Powersports with four dealerships in Illinois.
- Volcon expects to start delivering products to dealers in May 2022.
- Price Action: VLCN shares are trading higher by 5.76% at $1.95 on the last check Thursday.
