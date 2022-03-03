 Skip to main content

Volcon Ramps Up Dealership Expansion
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 2:04pm   Comments
Volcon Ramps Up Dealership Expansion
  • Volcon Inc (NASDAQVLCN) said it has officially signed sixty dealerships as of March 3, 2022.
  • The company began collecting dealer applications in North America in 2021 to showcase and sell its electric off-road vehicles.
  • The company's dealers include Power Lodge with four locations in Florida and Minnesota, Mom's with nine locations across the Northeast, and World of Powersports with four dealerships in Illinois.
  • Volcon expects to start delivering products to dealers in May 2022.
  • Price Action: VLCN shares are trading higher by 5.76% at $1.95 on the last check Thursday.

