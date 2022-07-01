Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Shares Are Diving Today

- BofA analyst Muneeba Kayani downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd ZIM to Underperform from Buy and lowered the price target to $40 (a downside of 8%) from $79.
- The analyst revealed concerns over weaker U.S. demand.
- Kayani states that large U.S. retailers have signaled to weaken spending on goods and excess inventories, and this, along with congestion unwind at U.S. ports, could result in a notable correction in ocean spot rates.
- Price Action: ZIM shares are trading lower by 7.69% at $43.59 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingAnalyst ColorNewsDowngradesPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas