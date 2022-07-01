ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Shares Are Diving Today

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 1, 2022 2:44 PM | 1 min read
  • BofA analyst Muneeba Kayani downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd ZIM to Underperform from Buy and lowered the price target to $40 (a downside of 8%) from $79.
  • The analyst revealed concerns over weaker U.S. demand.
  • Kayani states that large U.S. retailers have signaled to weaken spending on goods and excess inventories, and this, along with congestion unwind at U.S. ports, could result in a notable correction in ocean spot rates.
  • Price Action: ZIM shares are trading lower by 7.69% at $43.59 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingAnalyst ColorNewsDowngradesPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas