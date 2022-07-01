Toyota US Sales Drop 17.9% In June

by

Toyota Motor Corp TM said its North America business (TMNA) reported U.S. sales in June 2022 of 170,155 vehicles, a 17.9% decrease on a volume basis and down 21.1% on daily selling rate (DSR) basis Y/Y.

On a volume basis, the Toyota division's June sales dropped 18.3% to 147,495 vehicles, and Lexus decreased 15.2% to 22,660 units.

The company's first-half 2022 sales fell 19.1% on a volume basis Y/Y to 1.04 million vehicles.

Related : Toyota Cuts July Production Citing Parts Shortage

: Toyota Cuts July Production Citing Parts Shortage "Despite the ongoing inventory challenges, so far this year, we launched a number of highly anticipated new products, including the Toyota battery electric bZ4X, Tundra, hybrid Tundra, and the Lexus LX, while continuing to closely focus on taking care of our customers," said Jack Hollis, EVP, Sales, TMNA.

Price Action: TM shares are trading higher by 0.091% at $154.31 on the last check Friday.

