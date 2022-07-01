Here's Why VerifyMe Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by

VerifyMe, Inc VRME elected not to extend the period for a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with G3 VRM Acquisition Corp GGGVU .

VerifyMe's board determined that it was not in its best interests to allocate additional financial capital at this time for the SPAC to consummate a business combination. Instead, it will focus on its core business and the recent acquisition of PeriShip.

Additionally, VerifyMe's board approved a new share repurchase program worth $1.5 million replacing the existing share repurchase program.

VerifyMe provides brand owners time and temperature-sensitive logistics, authentication, supply chain monitoring, and data-rich consumer engagement features using unique smartphone readable codes on their products.

VerifyMe held $8.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31.

Price Action: VRME shares traded higher by 32.6% at $2.60 on the last check Friday.

