Mondelez's Enjoy Life Recalls Select Bakery Products - Read Why

by

Mondelez International Inc MDLZ owned Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC has issued a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of a select list of baked snacks products.

owned Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC has issued a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of a select list of baked snacks products. The recall is a precautionary move due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces in the products.

due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces in the products. Also Read : Oreo Owner Mondelez Buys Nutritious Energy Bar Maker Clif Bar

: Oreo Owner Mondelez Buys Nutritious Energy Bar Maker Clif Bar The company became aware of this issue due to internal quality assurance surveillance.

The recall is limited to specific best-by dates sold in retail stores and online in the U.S. and Canada.

sold in retail stores and online in the U.S. and Canada. Price Action: MDLZ shares closed higher by 0.06% at $62.09 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsrecallNewsGeneral