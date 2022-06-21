ñol

Oreo Owner Mondelez Buys Nutritious Energy Bar Maker Clif Bar

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 21, 2022 7:33 AM | 1 min read
  • Mondelez International Inc MDLZ has agreed to acquire energy bars manufacturing company Clif Bar & Company for $2.9 billion with additional contingent earnout consideration.
  • The acquisition of on-trend brands CLIF, LUNA, and CLIF Kid expands MDLZ's global snack bar business to more than $1 billion.
  • Mondelez expects the transaction to be top-line accretive in year two and create cost synergies.
  • MDLZ plans to continue to operate the Clif Bar business from its headquarters in Emeryville, California, and will manufacture products in the facilities in Twin Falls, Idaho, and Indianapolis, Indiana.
  • "This transaction further advances our ambition to lead the future of snacking by winning in chocolate, biscuits, and baked snacks as we continue to scale our high-growth snack bar business," said Chairman and CEO Dirk Van de Put.
  • Mondelez expects to close the deal in the third quarter.
  • Mondelez held $1.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: MDLZ shares closed higher by 0.32% at $58.80 on Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

