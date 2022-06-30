Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is the world’s richest person and one of the most-followed people on Twitter Inc TWTR, just passing the 100 million follower milestone on the social media platform.

Here’s a look at where Benzinga followers think Musk will end the 2022 year in terms of followers.

What Happened: On June 27, Musk passed the 100 million follower milestone on Twitter, which he is seeking to acquire.

Musk is the sixth most-followed account on Twitter and at the time of writing had 100,321,788 followers and hasn't tweeted since June 21.

Here are the people currently ahead of him:

Barack Obama: 132.1 million

Justin Bieber: 114.1 million

Katy Perry: 108.8 million

Rihanna: 106.9 million

Cristiano Ronaldo: 101.3 million

Twitter ended the most recent quarter with 229 million daily active users.

Musk had seen his Twitter following grow significantly over the years since his first official tweet back in June 2010.

Musk’s Twitter followers were 72.1 million at the start of 2022, which led to Benzinga asking what the year-end follower count could look like for Musk.

Related Link: Elon Musk Passes 100 Million Subscribers On Twitter: Here's Where He Ranks Among Top Accounts

Twitter Poll: Benzinga polled its Twitter followers, “How many followers will Musk have by the end of 2022?” Benzinga asked

The poll included the following four options to choose from:

90 million to 100 million

100.1 million to 125 million

125.1 million to 150 million

150.1 million or more

The most popular selection by Benzinga followers was 100.1 million to 125 million followers, which got 48.8% of the vote.

Ranking second place was 150.1 million or more followers at 22.2%.

Here are the final results:

90 million to 100 million: 11.1%

100.1 million to 125 million: 48.8%

125.1 million to 150 million: 17.9%

150.1 million or more: 22.2%

If Musk reaches 125 million followers, he would be the second-most followed person on the platform and come close to reaching the top level held by former President Barack Obama.

Follow Benzinga on Twitter for more polls to participate.