Japan Airlines Considers Replacing Short-Haul Fleet: Bloomberg

Japan Airlines Co Ltd JAPSY is considering replacing its older Boeing Co . BA 737 short-haul fleet with more modern and fuel-efficient models, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The airline operates 45 of the 737 jets with an average age of about 12.5 years and is currently deciding between the 737 Max range and Airbus SE's EADSY A320neo family, stated the report. An order could be for between 30 and 50 of the narrow-body jets.

Japan is reportedly considering expanding a domestic travel subsidy scheme to boost its tourist business, despite its continued ban on foreign visitor numbers.

Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 2.01% at $135.67 during the premarket session on Thursday. EADSY closed lower by 2.20% at $24.03, and JAPSY closed higher by 1.18% at $8.80 on Wednesday.

