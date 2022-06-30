ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Aspen Aerogels And 28 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 30, 2022 6:33 AM | 4 min read

Gainers

  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB rose 149.3% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after jumping 27% on Wednesday. Revelation Biosciences recently announced completion of dosing for Phase 1b CLEAR clinical study of REVTx-99b for the treatment of allergic rhinitis.
  • 374Water, Inc. SCWO rose 58.5% to $4.47 in pre-market trading.
  • Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN rose 57.7% to $13.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced its decision not to proceed with concurrent public offerings of common stock and green convertible senior notes due 2027.
  • Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW rose 35.9% to $0.1784 in pre-market trading.
  • Codex DNA, Inc. DNAY rose 27.6% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after dipping 16% on Wednesday.
  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM rose 22.9% to $1.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Adagene Inc. ADAG rose 19.2% to $2.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported authorization of $10 million buyback program.
  • 2U, Inc. TWOU shares rose 13.6% to $10.56 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Tuesday.
  • Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT rose 13.1% to $0.9950 in pre-market trading. Applied Therapeutics recently announced a $30 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM shares rose 11.8% to $0.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN rose 11.5% to $1.26 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Wednesday. Mullen Automotive recently announced it has filed over 130 patents in 24 countries for the Mullen FIVE EV crossover program.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO rose 10.7% to $0.31 in pre-market trading.
  • First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI shares rose 9.3% to $0.3499 in pre-market trading.
  • Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY rose 9% to $0.43 in pre-market trading.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. GHSI rose 8.7% to $0.1629 in pre-market trading.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Akerna Corp. KERN fell 35.6% to $0.1892 in pre-market trading after dropping around 4% on Wednesday.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA fell 24.7% to $0.1920 in pre-market trading. Allena Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 114% on Wednesday after the company announced it has terminated its previously announced at-the-market offering.
  • Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. DCT fell 19.1% to $14.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results and lowered FY22 revenue guidance.
  • Brickell Biotech, Inc. BBI fell 18.6% to $0.14 in pre-market trading after jumping around 48% on Wednesday.
  • Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR shares fell 16.3% to $2.26 in pre-market trading. Hyperfine appointed Scott Huennekens as Interim President & CEO.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM fell 14.2% to $0.8415 in pre-market trading. Evofem Biosciences recently announced an agreement with a pharmacy benefit manager.
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares fell 13.8% to $0.2140 in pre-market trading after jumping over 60% on Wednesday.
  • Femasys Inc. FEMY fell 13% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX fell 11% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after the company filed for an offering of up to approximately 15.75 million shares
  • Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA fell 11% to $0.3382 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.
  • The Very Good Food Company Inc.. VGFC shares fell 10.2% to $0.2350 in pre-market trading. The Very Good Food Company recently announced an agreement with Meijer for its 'Original Ribz' and 'Very Good Steak' products to be offered at 180 Meijer locations.
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. CANF fell 7.8% to $0.94 in pre-market trading. Can-Fite BioPharma shares jumped over 15% on Wednesday after the company announced topline results from the COMFORT Phase 3 trial of Piclidenoson in more than 400 adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
  • NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. NRSN fell 7.7% to $2.53 in pre-market trading. NeuroSense Therapeutics recently reported results from a stage III ALS Biomarker study evaluating PrimeC.
  • Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited CNTB shares fell 7.2% to $0.9186 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Communications EquipmentInformation TechnologyPremarket MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas