Aspen Aerogels And 28 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB rose 149.3% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after jumping 27% on Wednesday. Revelation Biosciences recently announced completion of dosing for Phase 1b CLEAR clinical study of REVTx-99b for the treatment of allergic rhinitis.
- 374Water, Inc. SCWO rose 58.5% to $4.47 in pre-market trading.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN rose 57.7% to $13.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced its decision not to proceed with concurrent public offerings of common stock and green convertible senior notes due 2027.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW rose 35.9% to $0.1784 in pre-market trading.
- Codex DNA, Inc. DNAY rose 27.6% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after dipping 16% on Wednesday.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM rose 22.9% to $1.02 in pre-market trading.
- Adagene Inc. ADAG rose 19.2% to $2.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported authorization of $10 million buyback program.
- 2U, Inc. TWOU shares rose 13.6% to $10.56 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Tuesday.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT rose 13.1% to $0.9950 in pre-market trading. Applied Therapeutics recently announced a $30 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM shares rose 11.8% to $0.95 in pre-market trading.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN rose 11.5% to $1.26 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Wednesday. Mullen Automotive recently announced it has filed over 130 patents in 24 countries for the Mullen FIVE EV crossover program.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO rose 10.7% to $0.31 in pre-market trading.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI shares rose 9.3% to $0.3499 in pre-market trading.
- Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY rose 9% to $0.43 in pre-market trading.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. GHSI rose 8.7% to $0.1629 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Akerna Corp. KERN fell 35.6% to $0.1892 in pre-market trading after dropping around 4% on Wednesday.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA fell 24.7% to $0.1920 in pre-market trading. Allena Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 114% on Wednesday after the company announced it has terminated its previously announced at-the-market offering.
- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. DCT fell 19.1% to $14.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results and lowered FY22 revenue guidance.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. BBI fell 18.6% to $0.14 in pre-market trading after jumping around 48% on Wednesday.
- Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR shares fell 16.3% to $2.26 in pre-market trading. Hyperfine appointed Scott Huennekens as Interim President & CEO.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM fell 14.2% to $0.8415 in pre-market trading. Evofem Biosciences recently announced an agreement with a pharmacy benefit manager.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares fell 13.8% to $0.2140 in pre-market trading after jumping over 60% on Wednesday.
- Femasys Inc. FEMY fell 13% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX fell 11% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after the company filed for an offering of up to approximately 15.75 million shares
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA fell 11% to $0.3382 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.
- The Very Good Food Company Inc.. VGFC shares fell 10.2% to $0.2350 in pre-market trading. The Very Good Food Company recently announced an agreement with Meijer for its 'Original Ribz' and 'Very Good Steak' products to be offered at 180 Meijer locations.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. CANF fell 7.8% to $0.94 in pre-market trading. Can-Fite BioPharma shares jumped over 15% on Wednesday after the company announced topline results from the COMFORT Phase 3 trial of Piclidenoson in more than 400 adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. NRSN fell 7.7% to $2.53 in pre-market trading. NeuroSense Therapeutics recently reported results from a stage III ALS Biomarker study evaluating PrimeC.
- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited CNTB shares fell 7.2% to $0.9186 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.
