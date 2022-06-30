Aspen Aerogels And 28 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB rose 149.3% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after jumping 27% on Wednesday. Revelation Biosciences recently announced completion of dosing for Phase 1b CLEAR clinical study of REVTx-99b for the treatment of allergic rhinitis.

374Water, Inc. SCWO rose 58.5% to $4.47 in pre-market trading.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN rose 57.7% to $13.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced its decision not to proceed with concurrent public offerings of common stock and green convertible senior notes due 2027.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW rose 35.9% to $0.1784 in pre-market trading.

Codex DNA, Inc. DNAY rose 27.6% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after dipping 16% on Wednesday.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM rose 22.9% to $1.02 in pre-market trading.

Adagene Inc. ADAG rose 19.2% to $2.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported authorization of $10 million buyback program.

2U, Inc. TWOU shares rose 13.6% to $10.56 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Tuesday.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT rose 13.1% to $0.9950 in pre-market trading. Applied Therapeutics recently announced a $30 million public offering of common stock and warrants.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM shares rose 11.8% to $0.95 in pre-market trading.

Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN rose 11.5% to $1.26 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Wednesday. Mullen Automotive recently announced it has filed over 130 patents in 24 countries for the Mullen FIVE EV crossover program.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO rose 10.7% to $0.31 in pre-market trading.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI shares rose 9.3% to $0.3499 in pre-market trading.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY rose 9% to $0.43 in pre-market trading.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. GHSI rose 8.7% to $0.1629 in pre-market trading.



Losers