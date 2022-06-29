ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Wells Fargo Initiates Generac Coverage With Overweight Rating

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 29, 2022 2:18 PM | 1 min read
  • Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish initiated coverage of Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC with an Overweight rating and price target of $285.
  • Satish noted the company is well-positioned to benefit from the continued growth of the home standby (HSB) market.
  • The analyst mentions that the company recently added clean energy solutions, including residential solar inverters and battery storage, energy management devices, and power grid software platforms.
  • Satish forecasts GNRC to grow revenue at a 10-year CAGR of ~8%, driven primarily by increasing grid instability due to frequent extreme weather events and an increased reliance on intermittent renewable power generation.
  • The analyst sees modest growth in the new residential solar business, which could represent a long-term upside to the analyst's model.
  • Also ReadShort Seller Spruce Point Targets Generac, Alleges 'Numerous Shady M&A Deals'
  • Price Action: GNRC shares are trading lower by 2.04% at $212.58 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsSprucepoint CapitalAnalyst ColorNewsShort SellersPrice TargetInitiationAnalyst Ratings