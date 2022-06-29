Wells Fargo Initiates Generac Coverage With Overweight Rating

- Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish initiated coverage of Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC with an Overweight rating and price target of $285.
- Satish noted the company is well-positioned to benefit from the continued growth of the home standby (HSB) market.
- The analyst mentions that the company recently added clean energy solutions, including residential solar inverters and battery storage, energy management devices, and power grid software platforms.
- Satish forecasts GNRC to grow revenue at a 10-year CAGR of ~8%, driven primarily by increasing grid instability due to frequent extreme weather events and an increased reliance on intermittent renewable power generation.
- The analyst sees modest growth in the new residential solar business, which could represent a long-term upside to the analyst's model.
- Also Read: Short Seller Spruce Point Targets Generac, Alleges 'Numerous Shady M&A Deals'
- Price Action: GNRC shares are trading lower by 2.04% at $212.58 on the last check Wednesday.
