NV5 Bags $7M Wastewater Recycling Project In California

- NV5 Global, Inc. NVEE has been selected by the City of Oceanside, California, for an ~$7 million contract to provide owner consultant services for a wastewater reclamation and recycling project.
- The three-year project is part of the City's program to decommission the aging La Salina Water Treatment Plant.
- NV5 will provide program management, inspections, environmental compliance, and geospatial services.
- The project is expected to be completed in December 2025.
- Price Action: NVEE shares are trading lower by 1.88% at $111.87 on the last check Wednesday.
