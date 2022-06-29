ñol

NV5 Bags $7M Wastewater Recycling Project In California

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 29, 2022 12:19 PM | 1 min read
  • NV5 Global, Inc. NVEE has been selected by the City of Oceanside, California, for an ~$7 million contract to provide owner consultant services for a wastewater reclamation and recycling project.
  • The three-year project is part of the City's program to decommission the aging La Salina Water Treatment Plant.
  • NV5 will provide program management, inspections, environmental compliance, and geospatial services.
  • The project is expected to be completed in December 2025.
  • Price Action: NVEE shares are trading lower by 1.88% at $111.87 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsSmall Cap