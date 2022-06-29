NV5 Bags $7M Wastewater Recycling Project In California

by

NV5 Global, Inc. NVEE has been selected by the City of Oceanside, California, for an ~$7 million contract to provide owner consultant services for a wastewater reclamation and recycling project.

has been selected by the City of Oceanside, California, for an ~$7 million contract to provide owner consultant services for a wastewater reclamation and recycling project. The three-year project is part of the City's program to decommission the aging La Salina Water Treatment Plant.

NV5 will provide program management, inspections, environmental compliance, and geospatial services.

The project is expected to be completed in December 2025.

Price Action: NVEE shares are trading lower by 1.88% at $111.87 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.