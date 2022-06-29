Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 8.35% lower at $0.065 over 24 hours leading up to the early hours of Wednesday.
The meme cryptocurrency declined along with the global cryptocurrency market cap, which fell 3.75% to $902.3 billion at press time.
|Time-frame
|% Change (+/-)
|24-hour
|-8.35%
|24-hour against Bitcoin
|-5.25%
|24-hour against Ethereum
|-8.6%
|7-day
|5%
|30-day
|-23.6%
|
YTD performance
|-62.2%
The DOGE Factors
- DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter over 24 hours, according to data from Cointrendz. The three most-mentioned coins were Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano. DOGE was also seen trending on CoinMarketCap at press time.
- The 24-hour DOGE trading volume fell 35.6% to $498.46 million at press time, according to CoinMarketCap.
- Coinglass data indicated that $2.65 million worth of DOGE were liquidated over 24 hours as the price of the meme coin declined.
- DOGE’s relative strength index stood at 44.76 at press time. RSI below 30 indicates oversold conditions, while above 70 it indicates overbought conditions.
Altcoins Showing Strength
On Tuesday, cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe said that altcoins were exhibiting more strength on a technical level than Bitcoin. Van de Poppe cited the example of the second-largest coin Ethereum, which he said had received a “solid bounce” from a heavy support zone after a downwards movement.
Over 7 days, DOGE has spiked over 5%, while ETH is up 4.7% and Bitcoin was flat — registering a mere 0.1% gain.
An Imperfect Bull Flag Pattern
DOGE’s chart indicates that the meme coin has settled into a possible bull flag pattern — the formation is imperfect due to a gradually sloping pole, according to Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer. This pattern is followed by consolidation, which can bring the asset lower between a channel with parallel lines or into a tightening triangle pattern, according to Schaffer. DOGE has resistance at above $0.083 and just below the $0.10 marks, while it has support below at $0.065 and the $0.05 levels.
Warning On Exchange Failures
DOGE-oriented Twitter handle Mishaboar warned his followers to keep their crypto off exchanges. He said, “Bear market means many platforms may fail.” Mishaboar also shared a tweet containing a similar warning from FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
Not because you need to listen to the CEO of FTX, but please keep your crypto out of exchanges - remember what I warned you about for so long. Bear market means many platforms may fail.— Mishaboar (@mishaboar) June 28, 2022
Not your keys, not your coins. #Dogecoin
(thanks @tOSUFever for sharing this with me) https://t.co/kN9aWpd6Uy
DOGE On The Web
June 28 marked the birthday of Tesla Inc TSLA CEO and DOGE bull Elon Musk. Some Shibes shared their congratulations on Twitter.
Happy birthday to the #dogefather himself! @elonmusk https://t.co/cOypItPH8W— SlumDOGE Millionaire (@ProTheDoge) June 28, 2022
It’s Elon Musk’s birthday. Happy birthday to the $Doge Father, we love you sir pic.twitter.com/CqKwn38OmV— V (@lillyvivvi) June 28, 2022
Happy Birthday @elonmusk— Elenacrypto (@Elenacrypto2231) June 28, 2022
I am a fan and supporter of dogecoin, congratulations to Mr. Elon Musk who has 100 million followers.$doge=$1
followers. M @elonmusk #dogecoin #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/NSoX3pQdJO
