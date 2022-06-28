Will This Bullish Pattern Dominate Dogecoin's Chart?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD was trading almost 5% lower at one point during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session after failing to regain the 50-day simple moving average on Sunday and Monday, which enticed sellers into the crypto.

The retracement lower has settled Dogecoin into a possible bull flag pattern, although the formation is imperfect because of the gradually sloping pole.

The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp rise higher forming the pole, which is then followed by a consolidation pattern that brings the stock lower between a channel with parallel lines or into a tightening triangle pattern.

For bearish traders, the "trend is your friend" (until it's not) and the stock may continue downwards within the following channel for a short period of time. Aggressive traders may decide to short the stock at the upper trendline and exit the trade at the lower trendline.

Bullish traders will want to watch for a break up from the upper descending trendline of the flag formation, on high volume, for an entry. When a stock breaks up from a bull flag pattern, the measured move higher is equal to the length of the pole and should be added to the lowest price within the flag.

A bull flag is negated when a stock closes a trading day below the lower trendline of the flag pattern or if the flag falls more than 50% down the length of the pole.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

The Dogecoin Chart: Dogecoin reversed course into a possible bull flag pattern on June 18, when the crypto tested an important psychological level at 5 cents and bounced, reversing course into an uptrend. The pole of the pattern was formed between that date and Sunday, and the flag has been forming over the 24-hour trading periods that have followed.