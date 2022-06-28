ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip Alongside Weaker Stocks: Analyst Says Altcoins 'Showing More Strength'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 28, 2022 9:34 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • BTC remains anchored at around $20,000 level for now - OANDA analyst
  • ETH appears to be stronger than BTC on a technical level
  • BTC exchange inflow volume touches a one-month low
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip Alongside Weaker Stocks: Analyst Says Altcoins 'Showing More Strength'

Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies showed weakness Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap slipped 2.8% to $908.1 billion at press time.

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin BTC/USD -2.2% -2.1% $20,279.18
Ethereum ETH/USD -4.15% 1.7% $1,144.44
Dogecoin DOGE/USD -9% 0.1% $0.065
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) +110.15% $0.043
1inch Network (1INCH) +9.4% $0.73
BitTorrent-New (BTT) +9.35% ​​$0.00000092

See Also: Best USDC Interest Rates
Why It Matters: Cryptocurrencies traded in the red as risk assets lost momentum on Tuesday, when the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 2% and 3%, respectively. At press time stock futures traded flat.

“Bitcoin remains anchored at around the $20,000 level and won’t break out until Wall Street is confident a broader slowdown is not happening,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe said on a technical level altcoins such as Ethereum are showing more strength than Bitcoin. Pointing to the BTC/ETH chart, the analyst said ETH had a “solid bounce” from heavy support zone after a downwards movement. 

Van de Poppe said Ethereum is “​​currently fighting resistance around 0.06 BTC ... If it breaks it, then I'm looking at 0.065 BTC.”

Even so, positive commentary about the second-largest coin by market cap is “very scarce” these days, according to Santiment. The market intelligence platform tweeted that the ETH ratio of positive versus negative comments hasn’t been this low since May 2018. 

Chartist Ali Martinez said there are two clear levels to watch out for Ethereum. The coin has support at $1,100 and resistance at $1,320. 

Over on the apex coin side, the exchange inflow volume (7-day moving average) touched a one-month low of $30,023,409.30, according to data from Glassnode. 

The decline in exchange inflows is an indication that investors may be holding on to their Bitcoin.

Read Next: Two Charged For Attempting To Steal Millions Of Dollars In Bitcoin

Photo via DUSAN ZIDAR on Shutterstock

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoindogecoinEthereumCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarketsMoversTrading Ideas