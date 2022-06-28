Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies showed weakness Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap slipped 2.8% to $908.1 billion at press time.

Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price Bitcoin BTC/USD -2.2% -2.1% $20,279.18 Ethereum ETH/USD -4.15% 1.7% $1,144.44 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -9% 0.1% $0.065

Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price TerraClassicUSD (USTC) +110.15% $0.043 1inch Network (1INCH) +9.4% $0.73 BitTorrent-New (BTT) +9.35% ​​$0.00000092

Why It Matters: Cryptocurrencies traded in the red as risk assets lost momentum on Tuesday, when the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 2% and 3%, respectively. At press time stock futures traded flat.

“Bitcoin remains anchored at around the $20,000 level and won’t break out until Wall Street is confident a broader slowdown is not happening,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe said on a technical level altcoins such as Ethereum are showing more strength than Bitcoin. Pointing to the BTC/ETH chart, the analyst said ETH had a “solid bounce” from heavy support zone after a downwards movement.

Technically speaking, #altcoins are showing more strength recently than #Bitcoin.



Example: $ETH.



Solid bounce from heavy support zone, after a cascade south.



Currently fighting resistance around 0.06 BTC (not entry zone to me).



If it breaks it, then I'm looking at 0.065 BTC. pic.twitter.com/4Tcu52lrt5 — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) June 28, 2022

Van de Poppe said Ethereum is “​​currently fighting resistance around 0.06 BTC ... If it breaks it, then I'm looking at 0.065 BTC.”

Even so, positive commentary about the second-largest coin by market cap is “very scarce” these days, according to Santiment. The market intelligence platform tweeted that the ETH ratio of positive versus negative comments hasn’t been this low since May 2018.

#Ethereum is back below $1,200 as #crypto and #equities retraced Tuesday. Positive commentary is very scarce these days for the #2 market cap asset. So much so that we haven't seen the ratio of positive vs. negative comments this low since May, 2018. https://t.co/nAg5qyzLHf pic.twitter.com/RA7RRdmgun — Santiment (@santimentfeed) June 28, 2022

Chartist Ali Martinez said there are two clear levels to watch out for Ethereum. The coin has support at $1,100 and resistance at $1,320.

Transaction history shows two clear levels to watch out for #Ethereum. Support for $ETH is at $1,100 and resistance is at $1,320. pic.twitter.com/qp6craYL8U — Ali Martinez (@ali_charts) June 27, 2022

Over on the apex coin side, the exchange inflow volume (7-day moving average) touched a one-month low of $30,023,409.30, according to data from Glassnode.

#Bitcoin $BTC Exchange Inflow Volume (7d MA) just reached a 1-month low of $30,023,409.30



Previous 1-month low of $30,188,807.47 was observed on 27 June 2022



View metric:https://t.co/dzmYWUYjoL pic.twitter.com/inNRLYvdXF — glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) June 29, 2022

The decline in exchange inflows is an indication that investors may be holding on to their Bitcoin.

