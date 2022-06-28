Wyndham Launches Next-Generation Revenue Management Platform

by

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc WH has unveiled RevIQ, a cloud-based, mobile-first revenue management system.

has unveiled RevIQ, a cloud-based, mobile-first revenue management system. The system is designed to help franchisees further optimize their revenue strategies and grow market share.

help franchisees further optimize their revenue strategies and grow market share. The system is created in collaboration with the hotel revenue management software provider IDeaS.

The platform integrates with Wyndham's property management systems by leveraging real-time data and analytics to make automatic pricing recommendations and adjustments.

Price Action: WH shares are trading higher by 0.63% at $68.68 on the last check Tuesday.

