Wyndham Launches Next-Generation Revenue Management Platform

- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc WH has unveiled RevIQ, a cloud-based, mobile-first revenue management system.
- The system is designed to help franchisees further optimize their revenue strategies and grow market share.
- The system is created in collaboration with the hotel revenue management software provider IDeaS.
- The platform integrates with Wyndham's property management systems by leveraging real-time data and analytics to make automatic pricing recommendations and adjustments.
- Price Action: WH shares are trading higher by 0.63% at $68.68 on the last check Tuesday.
