(NASDAQ: VLDR) forged a multi-year deal for its lidar sensors with Boston Dynamics, the global leader in mobile robotics. Boston Dynamics chose Velodyne's sensors to provide perception and navigation capabilities for its highly mobile robots.

Velodyne's lidar sensor solutions enable mobile robots to operate autonomously and safely. They provide real-time 3D perception data for localization, mapping, object classification, and object tracking.

Velodyne's power-efficient sensors support autonomous mobile robots in various challenging indoor and outdoor environmental conditions, including varying temperatures, lighting, and precipitation.

Velodyne SVP Laura Wrisley said, "Equipped with Velodyne's lidar sensors, their robots can autonomously navigate complex environments. They can safely avoid obstacles and find the fastest route to perform vital tasks in environments from manufacturing plants and construction sites to distribution centers and warehouses."

Price Action: VLDR shares traded higher by 3.49% at $1.19 on the last check Tuesday.

