No More Parties in Airbnb, Company Bans It Permanently On Listings: Reuters

- Airbnb Inc ABNB is set to make the ban on parties in homes listed on its site permanent, citing a significant decrease in reports of unauthorized gatherings since the ban was implemented in August 2020, reported Reuters.
- Since implementing the strategy, ABNB has reported a 44% decrease in the rate of party reports year after year.
- The ban was introduced and extended to halt the spread of COVID-19 infections. As the summer travel season begins, the company is making the ban permanent.
- “This is an issue where I don’t know if I’d say there’s a finish line,” stated Ben Breit, a spokesperson for the company.
- Airbnb stated that it would also remove its 16-person limit, allowing larger homes listed on the platform to be booked to full occupancy.
- Price Action: ABNB shares are trading higher by 0.99% at $102.50 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
