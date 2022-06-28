ñol

No More Parties in Airbnb, Company Bans It Permanently On Listings: Reuters

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 28, 2022 8:03 AM | 1 min read
  • Airbnb Inc ABNB is set to make the ban on parties in homes listed on its site permanent, citing a significant decrease in reports of unauthorized gatherings since the ban was implemented in August 2020, reported Reuters.
  • Since implementing the strategy, ABNB has reported a 44% decrease in the rate of party reports year after year.
  • The ban was introduced and extended to halt the spread of COVID-19 infections. As the summer travel season begins, the company is making the ban permanent.
  •  “This is an issue where I don’t know if I’d say there’s a finish line,” stated Ben Breit, a spokesperson for the company.
  • Airbnb stated that it would also remove its 16-person limit, allowing larger homes listed on the platform to be booked to full occupancy.
  • Price Action: ABNB shares are trading higher by 0.99% at $102.50 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

