Volkswagen In Talks To Sell Stake In US EV Charging Business To Siemens: WSJ

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 28, 2022 6:47 AM | 1 min read
  • Volkswagen AG VWAGY is nearing a deal to divest a minority stake in its U.S. electric vehicle charging business to a division of Siemens AG SIEGY, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • The deal, if realized, would value Volkswagen’s Electrify America LLC at more than $2 billion.
  • The report added that the funds will be used for Electrify America’s plan to expand its EV charging stations across the U.S. and parts of Canada to 1,800 by 2026.
  • In August 2021, Siemens announced plans to expand its charging equipment manufacturing operations in the U.S. 
  • Price Action: VWAGY shares closed higher by 0.65% at $19.34 on Monday.

