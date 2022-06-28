Volkswagen In Talks To Sell Stake In US EV Charging Business To Siemens: WSJ

- Volkswagen AG VWAGY is nearing a deal to divest a minority stake in its U.S. electric vehicle charging business to a division of Siemens AG SIEGY, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- The deal, if realized, would value Volkswagen’s Electrify America LLC at more than $2 billion.
- The report added that the funds will be used for Electrify America’s plan to expand its EV charging stations across the U.S. and parts of Canada to 1,800 by 2026.
- In August 2021, Siemens announced plans to expand its charging equipment manufacturing operations in the U.S.
- Price Action: VWAGY shares closed higher by 0.65% at $19.34 on Monday.
