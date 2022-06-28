Kraft Heinz Procures Wind Energy From Repsol

- Kraft Heinz Co KHC has signed a power purchase agreement with the Madrid-based energy company Repsol S.A. REPYY. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- The twelve-year agreement is the company’s first investment in wind energy and aligns with its vision of sourcing a major part of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025.
- Kraft Heinz is expected to source over 90 gigawatt-hours per year of renewable energy from Repsol's largest wind project, Delta II.
- The energy procured will power about 90% of Kraft Heinz’s European manufacturing sites.
- Price Action: KHC shares closed higher by 0.68% at $38.66 on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.