Kraft Heinz Procures Wind Energy From Repsol

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 28, 2022 5:59 AM | 1 min read
  • Kraft Heinz Co KHC has signed a power purchase agreement with the Madrid-based energy company Repsol S.A. REPYY. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The twelve-year agreement is the company’s first investment in wind energy and aligns with its vision of sourcing a major part of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025.
  • Kraft Heinz is expected to source over 90 gigawatt-hours per year of renewable energy from Repsol's largest wind project, Delta II.
  • The energy procured will power about 90% of Kraft Heinz’s European manufacturing sites.
  • Price Action: KHC shares closed higher by 0.68% at $38.66 on Monday.

