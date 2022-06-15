Vladimir Putin Seen Shaking In Latest Video From Russian State Awards Ceremony

Amid the rumors of the grueling health condition of Vladimir Putin, a new video of the Russian President showed him shaking uncontrollably and struggling to stand.

What Happened: In a viral video doing rounds on the internet, President Putin was once again seen unstable, swaying back and forth during a Russian state awards ceremony.

The Russian leader was seen as unstable as he listened to Russian filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov accept a prize rewarding his work in the arts.

Putin’s legs shaking, he looks unsteady on his feet, fueling more speculation about his health. Video was taken Sunday. pic.twitter.com/TIVfK30tAp — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 14, 2022

Putin also shook his legs as he stood near the podium with his arms straight by his side.

The disturbing footage emerged as rumors about Putin's health surfaced where many claimed that he is suffering from 'rapidly progressing cancer.'

Despite all, Kremlin officials have consistently denied all the speculation about Putin's health.

Why It Matters: The rumors come as the Russia-Ukraine war drags on for over three months. Some have questioned Putin's motives and state of mind in launching the military invasion.

The Russian troops now control about 80% of the fiercely contested city of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukrainian and have reportedly destroyed all three bridges leading out of it.

Photo Via Kremlin on Wikimedia