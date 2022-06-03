US Intel: Vladimir Putin Has Cancer And Likely Survived An Assassination Attempt

Videos of Russian President Vladimir Putin appearing to tremble and fidget in public have sparked many rumors about his declining health. Now, a recent U.S. intelligence report says Putin is suffering from cancer.

According to Newsweek, the U.S. intelligence community produced its fourth comprehensive assessment at the end of May under the Biden administration, and it says Putin underwent treatment in April for advanced-stage cancer.

The sources told the publication that the intelligence assessments also confirm that there was an assassination attempt on Putin's life in March.

The sources are reportedly high-ranking officials representing three separate intelligence agencies under the U.S. administration.

Expressing concerns about how Putin is extremely paranoid about his hold on power, one of the senior intelligence officers said, "Putin's grip is strong but no longer absolute."

"The jockeying inside the Kremlin has never been more intense during his rule, everyone sensing that the end is near," he said.

All three sources, which belong to National Intelligence, Air Force, and Defense Intelligence Agency, said the Russian president's isolation makes it harder for U.S. intelligence to assess his status and health precisely.

"What we know is that there is an iceberg out there, albeit one covered in fog," said another source who works at the Defense Intelligence Agency, requesting anonymity.

"Putin has had few meetings with foreign leaders," the official said. "Putin's isolation has thus increased levels of speculation."

This came after an anonymous Russian intelligence officer said that President Putin is on the verge of losing his eyesight and has been given a maximum of three years to live by doctors.

The reports come as Ukraine marked 100 days since Moscow's invasion with Russian forces hammering the Donbas on Friday.

