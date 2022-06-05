Mercedes Issues Global Recall Of 1M Older Vehicles: Here's Why

Mercedes Benz Group ADR DMLRY has announced that it is recalling almost one million older vehicles worldwide due to a possible problem with the brake booster.

"We have found that in some of those vehicles, the function of the brake booster could be affected by advanced corrosion in the joint area of the housing," Mercedes-Benz said in a statement.

"In such a very rare case, it would not be possible to decelerate the vehicle via the service brake. Thus, the risk of a crash or injury would be increased."

The company said it would "start with the recall immediately" and contact the "potentially affected vehicles" owners.

The German Federal Transport Authority (KBA) said the recall affected cars built between 2004 and 2015 of the SUV series ML and GL and the R-Class luxury minivan.

"Corrosion on the brake booster can, in the worst-case, lead to the connection between the brake pedal and the braking system being interrupted," the KBA said in a statement.

Photo: Courtesy of The NRMA on flickr