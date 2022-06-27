ñol

Why SSR Mining Shares Are Falling Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 27, 2022 3:56 PM | 1 min read

SSR Mining Inc SSRM shares are trading lower Monday after the company said it experienced a minor cyanide leak at one of its mines.

SSR Mining said it was aware of reports indicating a potential temporary halt of operations at its Çöpler mine and is seeking a formal response from the Ministry of Environment.

"On June 21st, SSR Mining experienced a minor leak estimated at eight kilograms of cyanide within the diluted solution from a pipeline that pumps solution to the heap leach pad. This leak was within the mine operating area and was cleaned up immediately without any environmental impact or discharge from site," the company said.

SSR Mining will await formal communication from the relevant authorities prior to pursuing any particular course of action regarding the operation of the mine.

SSRM Price Action: SSR Mining has traded between $24.58 and $14.19 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 4.56% at $17.99 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

