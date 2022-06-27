Capstone Green Energy Bags 1.6 MW Follow-on Order In Mexico

by

received a follow-on order for two signature series microturbines totaling 1.6 megawatts (MWs) for a bottling and packaging solutions provider in Mexico. The financial terms were not disclosed. The C1000S and C600S microturbines will be installed in a combined heat and power (CHP) application.

Capstone's exclusive distributor DTC Solutions, for Mexico and Central America, secured the order, which is expected to be commissioned before year-end.

The order includes a 10-year Factory Protection Plan (FPP) and a long-term service contract.

Price Action: CGRN shares are trading higher by 8.25% at $3.15 on the last check Monday.

