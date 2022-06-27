ñol

Capstone Green Energy Bags 1.6 MW Follow-on Order In Mexico

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 27, 2022 2:25 PM | 1 min read
Capstone Green Energy Bags 1.6 MW Follow-on Order In Mexico
  • Capstone Green Energy Corp CGRN received a follow-on order for two signature series microturbines totaling 1.6 megawatts (MWs) for a bottling and packaging solutions provider in Mexico. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The C1000S and C600S microturbines will be installed in a combined heat and power (CHP) application.
  • Capstone's exclusive distributor DTC Solutions, for Mexico and Central America, secured the order, which is expected to be commissioned before year-end.
  • The order includes a 10-year Factory Protection Plan (FPP) and a long-term service contract.
  • Price Action: CGRN shares are trading higher by 8.25% at $3.15 on the last check Monday.

