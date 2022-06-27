Wells Fargo Enumerates Several Bottlenecks For PayPal; Reiterates Overweight Rating

by

Wells Fargo analyst Jeff Cantwell's post-conference call with PayPal Holdings, Inc PYPL listed multiple challenges for PayPal going forward.

They saw pricing headwinds (take rate) increasingly likely for PayPal over the longer term.

Due to the challenges, they expected a consensus EPS estimate of $(4.78) to come down for next year, and longer-term sustainable EPS growth for PayPal may miss the 20%+ annually.

Cantwell reiterated an Overweight on PayPal with a price target of $115 (48% upside).

Price Action: PYPL shares traded lower by 2.17% at $76 on the last check Monday.

