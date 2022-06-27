ñol

UiPath Plans Job Cuts: All You Need To Know

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 27, 2022 10:14 AM | 1 min read
  • UiPath, Inc PATH approved restructuring actions to manage its operating expenses. 
  • The measures will likely include an overall reduction of 5% of its global workforce of 4,200 as of April 30.
  • Most layoffs will likely occur by the end of the Q2 of 2023.
  • The company estimates it will incur approximately $15 million in restructuring expenses.
  • UiPath reiterated its earnings guidance set on June 1. UiPath sees Q2 revenue of $229 million - $231 million, below the consensus of $231.1 million; Non-GAAP operating loss of $(60) million - $(55) million.
  • UiPath sees FY23 revenue of $1.085 billion - $1.090 billion against the consensus of $1.09 billion; Non-GAAP operating income of $15 million (prior view $10 million - $15 million).
  • UiPath registered first-quarter revenue growth of 32% year-over-year to $245.1 million, beating the consensus of $225.26 million.
  • Adjusted EPS loss was $(0.03), above the consensus of $(0.05).
  • Multiple companies are going slow on their capex and cutting down on the workforce as the economic slowdown continues to weigh on their growth prospects.
  • Price Action: PATH shares are trading lower by 1.44% at $21.60 on the last check Monday.

