Amazon Explores Service That Could Reduce Its Capex

- Amazon.com Inc AMZN tested a service using its sprawling network of gig drivers to fetch packages from mall-based retailers and deliver them to customers, Bloomberg reports.
- Amazon can entertain shoppers seeking same-day or quicker shipping with a local mall store products struggling to remain relevant as shoppers flocked online.
- The program will likely become a permanent part of Amazon’s delivery options, helping it expand the variety of goods for fast shipment.
- Building its own logistics operation helped supercharge Amazon’s growth, but it came at a cost.
- Delivering from other retailers’ stores could require Amazon to build fewer expensive, urban depots.
- Amazon reported its first quarterly loss in seven years due to pandemic recovery and acknowledged being overstaffed and having an excess of warehouse space.
- Walmart Inc WMT and Target Corp TGT use gig-economy drivers to deliver some items from their shelves.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 1.36% at $2,117.65 on the last check Friday.
