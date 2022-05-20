QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Amazon Explores Service That Could Reduce Its Capex

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 20, 2022 3:25 PM | 1 min read
  • Amazon.com Inc AMZN tested a service using its sprawling network of gig drivers to fetch packages from mall-based retailers and deliver them to customers, Bloomberg reports.
  • Amazon can entertain shoppers seeking same-day or quicker shipping with a local mall store products struggling to remain relevant as shoppers flocked online.
  • The program will likely become a permanent part of Amazon’s delivery options, helping it expand the variety of goods for fast shipment.
  • Building its own logistics operation helped supercharge Amazon’s growth, but it came at a cost.
  • Delivering from other retailers’ stores could require Amazon to build fewer expensive, urban depots.
  • Amazon reported its first quarterly loss in seven years due to pandemic recovery and acknowledged being overstaffed and having an excess of warehouse space. 
  • Walmart Inc WMT and Target Corp TGT use gig-economy drivers to deliver some items from their shelves. 
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 1.36% at $2,117.65 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia