ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Read Why Needham Is Bullish On This Pet Care Retailer

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2022 9:59 AM | 1 min read
Read Why Needham Is Bullish On This Pet Care Retailer
  • Needham analyst Anna Andreeva upgraded Chewy Inc CHWY to Buy from Hold with a price target of $55, implying a 44% upside.
  • The analyst said the company had exceeded expectations in Q1 FY22 after missing consensus EBITDA for four quarters.
  • Andreeva thinks the positive momentum continued in Q2 as the pet category was inelastic, with price increases sticking, along with improving supply chain operations and company-specific initiatives driving profitability.
  • The analyst noted that the headwinds from last year across the supply chain and wage/labor pressures are starting to dissipate, with sell-side estimates poised for upside.
  • Price Action: CHWY shares are trading lower by 0.08% at $38.13 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsUpgradesPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings