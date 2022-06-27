Read Why Needham Is Bullish On This Pet Care Retailer

- Needham analyst Anna Andreeva upgraded Chewy Inc CHWY to Buy from Hold with a price target of $55, implying a 44% upside.
- The analyst said the company had exceeded expectations in Q1 FY22 after missing consensus EBITDA for four quarters.
- Andreeva thinks the positive momentum continued in Q2 as the pet category was inelastic, with price increases sticking, along with improving supply chain operations and company-specific initiatives driving profitability.
- The analyst noted that the headwinds from last year across the supply chain and wage/labor pressures are starting to dissipate, with sell-side estimates poised for upside.
- Price Action: CHWY shares are trading lower by 0.08% at $38.13 on the last check Monday.
