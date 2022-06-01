ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

After-Hours Action: Why Chewy Stock Is Soaring

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 1, 2022 4:23 PM | 1 min read

Chewy Inc CHWY shares are surging in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported strong financial results.

Chewy said first-quarter revenue increased 13.7% year-over-year to $2.43 billion, which beat the estimate of $2.42 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $60.5 million, which was down 21.8% year-over-year.

Net income totaled $18.5 million in the quarter on gross margins of 27.5%. 

"Moving forward, Chewy's value proposition is as compelling as ever and we continue to innovate robustly, attract customers with high lifetime values, drive engagement, and capture greater share of wallet," said Sumit Singh, CEO of Chewy.

Management will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results at 5 p.m. ET.

CHWY Price Action: Chewy shares have traded between $22.22 and $97.74 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 20.7% in after hours at $28.46 at press time.

Photo: congerdesign from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Sumit Singhwhy it's movingEarningsNewsMoversTrading Ideas